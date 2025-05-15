No Radiation Leak or Release From Any Nuclear Facility in Pakistan, Says IAEA

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), there has been "no radiation leak" from any nuclear facility in Pakistan following the conflict with India in view of Operation Sindoor. The Vienna-based nuclear watchdog, in response to a query from The Indian Express, said that no target in Kirana Hills in Pakistan—believed to house nuclear storage facilities—was hit.

The IAEA told the newspaper on Tuesday that there has been no radiation leak or release from any nuclear facility in Pakistan. “We are aware of the reports you are referring to. Based on information available to the IAEA, there has been no radiation leak or release from any nuclear facility in Pakistan,” an IAEA spokesperson said.

The Indian Express had on Tuesday raised a query regarding whether any nuclear facility in Pakistan was hit by Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor. The IAEA’s Incident and Emergency Centre, established in 2005, aims to coordinate international assistance in emergency preparedness and response to radiation incidents and emergencies—regardless of their cause or severity.

We have not hit Kirana Hills or whatever is there, we didn't know about this - Air Marshal AK Bharti



Air Marshal A.K. Bharti, Director General of Air Operations, also confirmed that no target in Pakistan’s Kirana Hills was hit. “Thank you for telling us that Kirana Hills houses some nuclear installations. We did not know about it. We have not hit Kirana Hills. I did not mention this in my briefing yesterday,” Air Marshal Bharti said in response to a media question.