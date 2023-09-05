No Rajasthan leader in Congress central election committee sparks speculation

Jaipur, Sep 5 Congress has finally announced a 16-member election committee which will monitor arrangements and decision-making for the forthcoming Assembly elections and 2024 Lok Sabha polls, but has none from Rajasthan leading to widespread speculation.

The committee has included one leader each from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, it, however, has not selected a single leader from the poll-bound Rajasthan.

The committee includes Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Ambika Soni, Salman Khursheed.

However, leaders from Rajasthan like Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and in fact, even Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have not been included in the committee.

Party leaders said that the high command has attempted to give a message to party leaders and tried to reflect that the elections will be held in a transparent manner and there won’t be any bias approach for any camp.

Rajasthan Congress is divided into two groups, one being held by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other by former deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

So, the party has not included any leader to give a message that the election will not be contested on any face and ticket distribution will be made via central leadership, and local leaders will have no say in that, said party sources.

