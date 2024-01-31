No Ram Rajya in Goa, people faced with pressing issues: Vijai Sardesai

Panaji, Jan 31 Goa Forward President Party and MLA Vijai Sardesai said on Wednesday that there is no ‘Ram Rajya’ in Goa, where people are suffering from unemployment, price rise and threat to their identity.

Addressing a presser here, Sardesai said that he will raise all the issues concerning the state during the forthcoming budget session.

"The government is in a celebratory mode. They think Ram Rajya has arrived. But the reality is that Goans continue to suffer from unemployment, price rise and threat to their identity,” Sardesai said.

Sardesai expressed deep concern over many compelling issues plaguing the state, as he stressed the limited timeframe of the Assembly session, which always proves to be insufficient for comprehensive debates and discussions on the government’s progress, to hold them accountable.

Sardesai also enumerated the multitude of challenges facing the state like unemployment, healthcare deficiencies, agricultural issues, declining tourism, neglect of heritage sites, rising state debt, issues related to infrastructure such as the Bhoma Highway issue, restrictions faced by the people due to the buffer zone around wetlands etc.

“The session’s constrained duration restricts discussion on these critical issues,” he said.

Sardesai had earlier said that ‘Ram Rajya’ means inclusivity and pluralism, not one-sided governance.

According to him, Ram Rajya should lead to welfare of the people and foster the concept of taking all faiths together to achieve progress.

