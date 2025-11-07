No re-polls recommended in Bihar first phase elections: ECI

New Delhi, Nov 7 The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced that no re-polls have been recommended in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections after a detailed post-poll scrutiny of voting records and related documents.

In a press note, the ECI said that the scrutiny of Form 17A (Register of Voters) and other poll-day documents was carried out across all 121 Assembly constituencies that went to polls in the first phase.

The exercise, aimed at ensuring transparency and identifying any malpractice at the polling stations, was conducted smoothly in the presence of 121 Returning Officers and an equal number of General Observers appointed by the Commission.

Around 455 candidates and their agents took part in the scrutiny process.

The Commission had earlier issued detailed instructions for the post-poll verification, underlining its commitment to fair and transparent elections.

“After scrutiny, no discrepancy/malpractice was found at any of the Polling Stations and no re-poll was recommended in Phase-I of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections,” the ECI said in its press note.

Officials confirmed that the entire scrutiny process was videographed for record and transparency purposes. Once the examination was completed, all Forms 17A and related election materials were re-sealed with the Returning Officers’ official seal.

The Bihar Assembly elections are being held in two phases, with the first phase already concluded on Thursday, where the polling percentage was recorded as 64.66 per cent.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar congratulates the electors of Bihar for the historic voter turnout in Phase I of the Assembly Elections since 1951. He also thanked the Electors for expressing their complete faith in the Election Commission of India and turning out to vote in such large numbers with fervour and enthusiasm.

