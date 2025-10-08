'No resentment, just demanding our right': BJP’s key ally HAM on seat-sharing tussle 

Patna, Oct 8 Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday said that there was no displeasure and resentment within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA); however, he warned that his party may not contest the upcoming elections if their demands of 15 seats are not met.

Hours after posting a cryptic tweet this morning, the HAM chief told newsmen that he was just demanding his right and also went on to explain the rationale behind sticking to the demand of 15 seats.

He said that his political outfit has faced the ignominy of not being a recognised party for long, and unless this issue is addressed by the NDA, contesting elections won’t make sense for them.

"How long will we continue to endure this humiliation? Those with just one or two MLAs consider themselves superior. If the NDA strengthens us, we will be strengthened,” he said.

Further explaining the rationale behind the demand for 15 seats, he said that his party always stood with the NDA, and it was the latter’s duty to bring an end to this humiliation.

"In the last Assembly elections, we got seven seats and won four at a strike rate of 60 per cent. If we get 15 seats this time, a similar strike rate would mean victory for HAM in at least eight seats. This will help us get our party recognised by the Election Commission,” he said.

"If we don't get this, the party won't be recognised, so what's the point of contesting elections?" he added.

Jitan Ram Manjhi, however, rejected any speculation of quitting the alliance if their demands are not met.

“We will remain with the NDA. There is no question of separation from the NDA,” he said.

He added that the party has a support base of 20,000 to 30,000 voters in 70-80 seats, and even if the party contests alone, it will be able to fetch 6 per cent of the vote.

Meanwhile, JD(U) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan, speaking on the tussle over seat-sharing within the NDA, said that all parties have expectations regarding seat-sharing.

He added that there is no confusion within the NDA, and an official announcement will be made soon.

