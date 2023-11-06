No respite, Delhi air quality remains in 'severe' category

New Delhi, Nov 6 The air quality in Delhi-NCR continued to be 'severe' on Monday with an overall Air Quality Index at 471, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

In the national capital, the Anand Vihar station remained in ‘severe' category with PM 2.5 at 500 while the CO was at 115 and NO2 at 135, both under 'moderate' category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

At Bawana, the PM 2.5 reached 500 under 'severe' category while PM 10 was at 460 also under ‘severe’ category. The CO was recorded at 123, under 'moderate' category.

The station at Dwarka sector 8 recorded PM 10 at 486 and PM 2.5 at 493 (‘severe'), while CO was at 119 and NO2 was at 132, both under moderate category.

The air quality at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport T3 area was in the 'severe' category with PM 2.5 at 471 and PM 10 at 436 while the CO reached 106 in the 'moderate' category..

The PM 2.5 at ITO was recorded at 439, putting it in the ‘severe' category while PM 10 reached 387, placing it under ‘very poor’ category. The NO2 was at 294 ('poor') and CO was recorded at 110 ('moderate') on Monday.

At Lodhi Road, the AQI with PM 2.5 concentration was at 400 under the 'very poor' category, while PM 10 was recorded at 384, also in the very 'poor' category.

