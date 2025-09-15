No respite for Bengal as Met office predicts more rain in coming days

Kolkata, Sep 15 The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has forecast light to moderate rain in Kolkata and the south Bengal districts till Wednesday.

While the monsoon has begun retreating from some parts of the country, it is yet to withdraw from Bengal, keeping the rain spell active. Heavy rainfall is also expected in several districts of north Bengal.

A senior official of the Met office said, “The monsoon retreated from some areas of western Rajasthan on Sunday, three days ahead of its usual September 17 schedule. A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts has shifted towards Telangana, reducing its direct impact on Bengal. However, scattered light to moderate rain will continue in south Bengal.”

In addition, a cyclonic circulation over north-eastern Bangladesh -- extending between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above sea level -- is drawing moisture from the Bay of Bengal. This is likely to trigger thunderstorms across both north and south Bengal.

Almost all southern districts, including Kolkata, are expected to witness intermittent rain over the next few days. Heavy showers are likely in Purulia, West Burdwan, Bankura, Birbhum, and Murshidabad from Monday, while thunderstorms may occur in other districts.

In north Bengal, heavy rainfall is expected for the next three to four days. Very heavy rain is likely in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, where an orange alert has been issued. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Cooch Behar are also set to receive heavy showers, while North Dinajpur may experience similar conditions from Monday. However, no heavy rain is predicted for South Dinajpur and Malda.

On Sunday, Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 32.2 degrees Celsius, 0.6 degrees below normal, and a minimum of 28.1 degrees C, 1.7 degrees above normal. Relative humidity ranged from 97 per cent to 76 per cent.

