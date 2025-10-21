No response from PM Modi over release of grants for Bengaluru: Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Oct 21 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has stated that there has been no response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the release of funds for Bengaluru city.

He was speaking after inaugurating white-topping and integrated road development works in the Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituency in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Shivakumar stated, "When Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to inaugurate the Namma Metro Yellow Line, I requested Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the city’s development. I highlighted that after Mumbai, Bengaluru contributes the highest tax revenue. But even till now, there has been no response from him."

“The government has decided to build 113 km of elevated corridors in the city. In the first phase, we are planning to build a 40 km tunnel road. But a particular MP — who I’ll call an 'empty box' — is only tweeting criticisms without any contribution,” he criticised without taking the name of Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.

“Bengaluru elected five MPs. Nirmala Sitharaman is the Union Finance Minister. If even one of these MPs has brought even Rs 10 of funds to Karnataka, I will humbly accept any punishment from the people,” he declared.

“During Manmohan Singh's tenure as Prime Minister, under the JNNURM scheme, we used to receive funding for everything. Today’s MPs haven’t even submitted a single project proposal.

Has even one of them met the Prime Minister to discuss these issues? BJP MPs’ contribution to Karnataka is zero. Rajya Sabha MP Lehar Singh met me today, and I asked him to tell the Centre to provide appropriate grants for Bengaluru — a city that contributes so much to the nation,” he stated.

“Bengalureans are great — they pay the highest taxes. But when it comes to voting, participation is low. In future, this must change. The Congress government must remain in power because only then can real change happen in people’s lives. We don’t do politics with emotions, but with people’s lives,” he said.

“Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has brought revolutionary changes in Karnataka’s health sector — changes no other Health Minister has brought. In the next election, he must win by at least 25,000 votes. I have the right to speak about the people of Gandhi Nagar because I am one of them. I studied here since 1981, grew up as a student leader, and know every lane of this constituency. I have hundreds of friends here,” he said.

“Since 1999, the people of Gandhi Nagar have been electing Dinesh Gundu Rao. But in the last election, voters did injustice to themselves. He should have won by at least 25,000 votes for his public service. He is carrying the burden of a small blot but is working unitedly with the community for the constituency’s development. The people of Gandhi Nagar are fortunate to have him as their MLA,” he said.

“Under the leadership of Ministers Krishna

“In the past, only 'B' Khata documents were given, which didn’t allow people to get loans from banks. Now, we have taken a historic decision to give everyone 'A' Khata. When the central government saw this work, they called our officials and appreciated us — saying this is model work for the whole country,” he said.

