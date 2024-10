No reunion between Raj and Uddhav, says MNS chief's son Amit Thackeray

Mumbai, Oct 28 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate from Mahim constituency, Amit Thackeray, who made his debut in electoral politics with this nomination, on Monday completely ruled out a reunion between estranged cousins Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray.

"Earlier, I thought that two brothers Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray should come together. I felt it in 2014 and also in 2017. Even in 2019, there were some attempts to get the Thackeray brothers together. But now that topic is out of my mind. Now, I don’t think they should come together as the locality is an important issue," said Amit, who is pitted against veteran Shiv Sena leader Sada Sarvankar and Shiv Sena UBT Mahesh Sawant.

Amit, the son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray, further said on Monday, "When I was sick, they (Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena) took away our (MNS) six corporators from BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation in 2017. The seventh corporator also had an offer but he remained with the party. He called us and told us about the efforts made to take him. Those who are now talking about 40 khoke (the slang used by Shiv Sena UBT to target Eknath Shinde and 39 others involved after the July 2022 rebellion after allegedly receiving the money) are doing the same thing. I know how many khoke they gave at that time. Do they not see the mistake they made at that time?"

Amit Thackeray said he had not spoken to his estranged cousin and Shiv Sena(UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray after 2017. "I have no communication with Aaditya after 2017. Tejas is much younger than me so there is no point in discussing with him."

Further, Amit hoped that during his electoral debut, he would emerge victorious. "People want change in Mahim. I am not saying this out of overconfidence but I know the people of Mahim will elect me. What if I lose? I haven't thought about it," he said.

Amit’s statements are crucial, especially, when the MNS has decided to go solo and not align with MahaYuti in the Assembly elections. Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar made a strong case for the MahaYuti to support Amit Thackeray in Mahim, especially, because his father and MNS chief Raj Thackeray had extended his support to MahaYuti in the general elections. Shelar suggested that Shiv Sena nominee and veteran party leader Sada Sarvankar should withdraw from the race.

Shelar had sought the intervention of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Thereafter, CM Shinde and Dy CM Fadnavis met on Sunday and the Chief Minister also held a marathon meeting with the party nominee and veteran Shiv Sena leader Sada Sarvankar seeking him not to contest the elections. However, Sarvankar has yet to make up his mind due to pressure from the Shiv Sainiks.

