No scheme meant for public welfare will be discontinued: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Dec 25 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday said that no public welfare-related schemes in the state will be discontinued, and facilities will be rather expanded.

After the change of power in the state, there was a confusion about schemes related to social security launched during the previous Congress-led regime of former chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

On Monday, Sharma gave an assurance while speaking at the Good Governance Day programme in the BJP office here. The day is marked on the occasion of the birth anniversary of late Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"Good governance has now come in the state. Under the rule of the BJP government, no schemes related to the public will be stopped but public facilities will be expanded. The government is working on a 100-day action plan and will fulfil all promises included in the BJP's manifesto," he said.

Former CM Ashok Gehlot had earlier in a post on X urged asking the BJP-led state government to clarify the overall stance and position vis-a-vis the Congress-launched plans.

"The current government should clarify the situation regarding the schemes of our (previous) government. This should not cause any trouble to the public. The old system should continue until a new system is implemented," he said.

Gehlot had claimed he came to know through some reports that treatment was not being provided by private hospitals under the Chiranjeevi scheme.

Meanwhile, CM Sharma said that the Rajasthan government has increased the limit of Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Yojana to Rs 10 lakh, following which steps are being taken to increase the amount spent under this scheme in the state to Rs 25 lakh.

"In the BJP rule, free medicines will not be stopped but arrangements will be made to make medicines useful in serious diseases available to the patients under the free scheme," he said.

Sharma said that the Rajasthan government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will work on 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' method.

"Atrocities against women will not be tolerated in the state. Work will be done in the state under the zero tolerance policy of PM Modi. If someone is caught in any corrupt act, action will be taken against him/her, and recovery will also be done," the Rajasthan Chief Minister said.

During the programme, Sharma offered flowers on the portrait of Atal Bihar Vajpayee in the BJP office premises.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, MP Ramcharan Bohra, Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwadi, and others were also present on the occasion.

