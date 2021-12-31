No science behind night curfews in India, says WHOs Soumya Swaminathan

Restrictions are being imposed in India due to the growing covid cases due to Omicron variant. Night curfew has been imposed in many states. Other restrictions are also being imposed, including the closure of schools and colleges. But will a night curfew or school closure reduce the spread of corona? Is this remedy effective against corona? On this, the chief scientist of the World Health Organization, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan (WHO Chief Scientist) has given her opinion. 'Night curfew imposed in a country like India has no scientific basis. Schools should be started first, said Dr Soumya Swaminathan while talking to CNBC-TV18 on Friday.

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said, "The night curfew being imposed in a country like India has no scientific basis. There is no evidence of how effective this is. Masks and vaccinations are playing a key role in preventing the corona pandemic (COVID-19). If 90 percent of people wear a full-time mask, the covid virus spread can be controlled. We should work on this, claims Dr. Performed by Soumya Swaminathan. We should not forget that not only covid but also other ailments can affect our life, said Dr. Yaveli. Soumya Swaminathan said.

Speaking of lockdown and restrictions, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said, "Political leaders should consider the appropriate scientific method to prevent the spread of corona. Also, care should be taken to ensure that people are not disturbed while imposing restrictions. At the same time, the economic cycle should continue. Because people have already suffered a lot. Therefore, people are not in a position to face such a situation again. The school should be considered for closure in difficult circumstances, and if the restrictions are to be relaxed, the school should be considered for reopening first. This is because long-term school closures can have a detrimental effect on children, she said. A booster dose of the corona vaccine helps boost your immune system, she said.