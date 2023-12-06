No 'Shaurya Diwas' in Ayodhya on Babri anniversary

Ayodhya, Dec 6 For the first time in 31 years, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will not observe ‘Shaurya Diwas’ in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya to mark the demolition of Babri mosque on Wednesday.

The VHP and its affiliate organisations will not organise any event or public meeting anywhere in Ayodhya, including Karsevakpuram.

“After the Supreme Court unanimously gave the verdict in favour of Ram Mandir on November 9, 2019 , the chapter of Babri Masjid was closed for us,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson of VHP, who operates from Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya.

“Now, December 6 has been incorporated in January 22 when Ram Lalla will be enthroned in the Ram Temple sanctum sanctorum,” added Sharma.

But locals in Ayodhya who wanted to light diyas in their homes (on Wednesday) could do so, asserted Sharma. However, the Muslim community will observe Yaum-e-Gam on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor