No special status to Bihar, reiterates Centre in Lok Sabha; RJD takes 'toy' jibe

New Delhi, July 22 The Centre on Monday ruled out special status to Bihar, a long-standing demand by the state-based parties including BJP's key ally JD (U). The rejection of special status resulted in pointed jibes from Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) which also demanded the resignation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The Centre’s response came on a question put by JD (U) MP Ramprit Mandal in Lok Sabha. The JD (U) had asked the Finance Ministry whether the government proposes to provide special status to Bihar and other most backward states to promote economic growth and industrialisation.

Replying to the question, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary stated, "The Special Category Status for plan assistance was granted in the past by the National Development Council (NDC) to some States that were characterised by a number of features necessitating special consideration.

The Minister further stated, "Earlier, the request of Bihar for Special Category Status was considered by an Inter-Ministerial Group (IMG) which submitted its Report on 30th March 2012. The IMG came to the finding that based on existing NDC criteria, the case for Special Category Status for Bihar is not made out."

The rejection of special status demand for Bihar, despite Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) in alliance with the BJP in the state as well as the Centre, prompted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to hit out at the ruling party in Bihar.

The RJD in a post on X, mocked the BJP-JD(U) alliance and said that Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar have given the Bihar ‘special state’ toy.

It further said that Nitish Kumar bowed down to the BJP and lowered demand from special state to special package but that was also refused.

The party also demanded that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tender his resignation for failing to get special category status.

RJD leader Manoj Jha said that Bihar needed both -- special category status as well as special package and doing away with any one thing will be 'injustice' to the state.

He also justified the special status demand for Bihar by claiming that it was the first state to raise demand and states like Odisha and Andhra Pradesh only followed suit.

Notably, the Special category status for any state entails extended support from the Centre in terms of funding and other forms of monetary support.

