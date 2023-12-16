No succession practice in communist parties: Former Kerala Rajya Sabha member

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 16 Veteran Kerala CPI leader and former Rajya Sabha member K.E Ismail on Saturday said that there is no succession practice as far as the Communist parties are concerned.

His remarks came after Binoy Viswam was anointed as CPI Secretary in wake of death of veteran CPI leader Kanam Rajendran. He passed away a week before after prolonged illness.

“There is neither precedent nor a convention of succession in the Communist parties. I have nothing against Viswam. It is the process by which he has taken over as CPI Secretary,” Ismail said.

He said the practice is that the State Executive first meets to discuss the issue of succession and then the decision goes to the State Council.

“However, this proper process was not followed in case of Viswam taking over,” Ismail said.

Reportedly, Rajendran had in a letter suggested to the national leadership of CPI that Viswam should take over after him.

Last Sunday, soon after the funeral of Rajendran was over, at a quickly called CPI meeting which was chaired by National Secretary D.Raja, the letter of Rajendran indicating his wish to hand over the charge to Viswam was read out where the Viswam’s name was cleared to the top post.

Known for his soft demeanor, Viswam has tried to play down Ismail’s allegation saying that he (Viswam) doubts if Ismail has made such remarks.

