No Sunburn Festival if people don’t want it: Goa CM

Panaji, Dec 4 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that if people don’t want 'Sunburn Music Festival' to be held on December 31, then it will not take place.

He said that BJP MLA from Siolim constituency, Delilah Lobo, have urged him not to allow 'Sunburn Festival' on December 31.

“If people don’t want it, then how it can happen,” Sawant told reporters here.

Lobo, had urged Pramod Sawant not to allow 'Sunburn Music Festival' on December 31, stating that it will affect business of local restaurants and traffic jams will deter people from attending the midnight mass.

Delilah Lobo, in whose constituency the ‘Sunburn Music Festival’ takes place, said that the organisers have mentioned on their official website that this year they are holding it for four days instead of three.

The music festival is scheduled to take place from December 28 to 31 in the coastal area of North Goa.

"Every year it was taking place for three days from December 30 but this year the organisers have said that it will take place also on December 31. I have already requested the Chief Minister not to allow it on the last day of the year as our local business gets affected. The New Year's Eve is the business day for us," she said.

She said that if ‘Sunburn Music Festival’ is closed at around 10 p.m. it will lead to traffic jams and will the tourists will not be able to reach the local restaurants.

"Even our people go to churches to attend midnight mass, for them it will be a problem because of traffic jams will if Sunburn is allowed on that day," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor