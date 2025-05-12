No talks with Pak except on terrorism and PoK: PM Modi takes tough stance

New Delhi, May 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday firmly stated that India will not engage in any discussions with Pakistan except those concerning terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

PM Modi, in his first address following an understanding ending days of military tensions with Pakistan, underlined a tough stance.

He criticised the Pakistani government and military for supporting terrorism, warning that such actions could lead to their downfall.

The Prime Minister further emphasised that the Kashmir issue cannot be viewed in isolation from Pakistan’s ongoing involvement in terrorism.

PM Modi categorically stated that India will not engage in talks with Pakistan unless they pertain to terrorism or PoK.

His comments followed reports suggesting that Pakistan had attached conditions to the ceasefire, including a request to re-activate the Indus Waters Treaty, which India had suspended as a strategic non-military measure.

India has denied these speculation, reiterating its unchanged stance on the water-sharing treaty and asserting that no conditions were attached concerning Jammu and Kashmir.

India has consistently accused Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism by funding and training terrorists for attacks on Indian soil.

Pakistan has denied these allegations, but evidence continues to emerge linking the Pakistani establishment to terror activities.

Notable examples include the Parliament attack in 2001, the Mumbai terror attacks in 2011, and the military assaults in Uri and Pulwama in 2016 and 2019.

Investigation into the recent Pahalgam attack revealed Pakistani involvement, with three terrorists identified as Pakistani nationals and the Lashkar-e-Taiba-affiliated Resistance Front claiming responsibility.

India responded with Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters.

Pakistan has repeatedly sought international mediation for Kashmir, but India maintains that it is a bilateral issue. Even when former US President Donald Trump offered to intervene, India swiftly denied any such request, reinforcing its stance that meaningful dialogue could only occur if Pakistan ceased its support for terrorism.

Despite occasional diplomatic overtures, India remains firm in its position -- terror and dialogue cannot coexist.

As external pressures and international scrutiny persist, India continues to uphold its sovereignty and security, ensuring that Jammu and Kashmir remains an integral part of its national framework.

