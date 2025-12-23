‘No tampering will be allowed’: Rajasthan CM hits back at Congress over Aravalli row

Jaipur, Dec 23 Amid the ongoing war of words over the Aravalli range, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma launched a counterattack on the Congress, accusing it of hypocrisy and spreading misinformation to mislead the public.

Responding to allegations of “looting” the Aravallis, the Chief Minister questioned the Congress leadership’s own track record and said the party had no moral authority to lecture others on environmental protection.

Addressing the issue, CM Sharma said, “I want to ask the Congress — what kind of statements are these regarding the Aravalli range? Before pointing fingers at us, they should look at their own records and actions.”

Taking a direct dig at former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, he added, “Gehlot, please look at what you yourself have done in the past.”

The Chief Minister recalled that key decisions related to the definition of the Aravalli range were taken during Congress regimes.

“What definitions did you create in 2002 and 2003? What changes were made again in 2009 and 2010? The Congress should first answer these questions,” Sharma said, suggesting that the present controversy was being manufactured to divert attention from Congress’s own past decisions.

Emphasising the cultural and spiritual significance of the region, CM Sharma said, “We are devotees of Giriraj ji, we worship Giriraj ji. Our government understands the ecological, religious, and cultural importance of the Aravalli range. There is no need for anyone to worry.”

He asserted that the BJP government remains fully committed to protecting nature and heritage.

Referring to past agitations, Sharma reminded that saints and sages had staged a 551-day-long protest to protect the Aravallis, including revered saint Vijayadas Baba, who later passed away.

“At that time, where was the Congress government? It did nothing to address their concerns,” he alleged.

The Chief Minister further cited the 2005 Braj Chaurasi Kos Parikrama route issue, stating that when mining activities threatened the sacred path, protests were held and mining leases were cancelled.

“This shows our intent clearly,” he said.

Sending a message, CM Sharma said, “Through you, I want to say clearly that there will be no tampering with the Aravalli range in any manner.”

He accused Congress leaders of resorting to “lies and rumours” because they had lost public support.

“They have nothing left on the ground, so they are trying to mislead people by spreading fear,” he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated that his government would not compromise on environmental protection and urged people not to fall for what he called Congress’s “politics of deception.”

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor