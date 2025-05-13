No terrorist caught at Hyderabad Airport, clarifies Cyber Security Bureau

Hyderabad, May 13 Telangana Cyber Security Bureau on Tuesday dismissed rumours of a terrorist being arrested at Hyderabad Airport.

With a video circulating on social media claiming that a terrorist was caught at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) clarified that this claim is false.

“The footage is from a recent mock drill at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, which was part of routine security preparedness,” the TGCSB said in a fact-check alert on social media.

It has appealed to people not to believe or share unverified content. The Bureau also stated that spreading misinformation is a punishable offence. It advised citizens to always rely on official sources for updates.

RGIA also issued an advisory to travellers, stating that a video circulating on social media about terrorist movements at the airport is fake and misleading. “The visuals are from a mock drill exercise conducted as part of preparedness measures due to the ongoing situation,” it said.

The airport authorities also informed that operations are normal. Heightened security measures have been put in place for the safety of passengers.

Meanwhile, Telangana police have made tight security arrangements at various places for the ongoing Miss World pageant in Hyderabad.

The police have tightened security at the airport, hotels, historic monuments and other places where the events related to the beauty pageant are being held.

A total of 115 contestants from across continents are participating in the 72nd Miss World, which began on May 10.

The TGCSB had earlier warned social media users against fake news and fear-mongering around Operation Sindoor. It noted that many users on social media were spreading fake news and misinformation about Operation Sindoor.

The Bureau closely monitored social media to prevent the spread of false information and fear-mongering. It warned that strict action will be taken against those responsible.

