No truth in National Herald money laundering case: Cong after Delhi Court notice

New Delhi, May 2 After a Delhi court issued notices to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in the alleged National Herald money laundering case, senior Congress leader and MP Tariq Anwar on Friday dismissed the allegations outright, saying there is “no fact or truth” in the matter.

Speaking to IANS, Tariq Anwar said, “There is absolutely no truth in the National Herald case. There is no factual basis to it. Our leaders will be summoned from time to time, but this is merely an attempt to harass them using agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The sole objective is to cause inconvenience and pressure the Congress leadership.”

“They do not understand that our leadership has inherited a legacy of resilience. The Congress never bowed down before the British, and we will not bow down now. We will continue to fight for what is right and in the nation’s interest. These summons may continue, but they will not deter the Congress party,” he added.

On the issue of national security, Anwar responded to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that those responsible for the terrorist attack in Pahalgam would not be spared.

“No one has faith in Amit Shah’s assurances anymore. For the past two years, ever since Article 370 was abrogated, he has repeatedly claimed that terrorism in Kashmir has been wiped out. He said not even a bird can enter the region without being noticed. Yet, such incidents continue to occur. Unless effective and concrete action is taken, such statements remain empty rhetoric,” Anwar told IANS.

He further reacted to BSP chief Mayawati's comments, accusing both the BJP and Congress of politicising the issue of caste enumeration. Anwar alleged that both parties have historically deprived OBC communities of their rights.

“Congress is not just talking about the issue, we are actively fighting for it. It was Congress and Rahul Gandhi who raised the demand for a caste census. Initially, the BJP, RSS, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly opposed it, claiming it would divide the country. They refused to acknowledge its importance. But now, under pressure from Rahul Gandhi, the Congress, and the INDIA bloc, the Prime Minister has had to concede. It is a result of that political pressure,” he said.

Anwar also reacted to the ongoing water-sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana.

“Both Punjab and Haryana are integral parts of the Indian Union. The issue must be resolved through dialogue. The central government should take an active role in facilitating discussions between the two states. If the Centre is willing, coordination and resolution are certainly possible,” he concluded.

