'No vacancy' in BJP for outsiders seeking LS tickets: Assam minister

Guwahati, Dec 20 Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on Wednesday said there is "no vacancy" in the BJP for leaders from other parties who are seeking tickets for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, following reports that a number of prominent leaders of the Congress party, are looking forward to join the saffron party ahead of the general elections.

However, the minister stated that anyone wishing to join the BJP without intending to run for electoral tickets is welcome to do so.

Hazarika told reporters here, "Neither the BJP nor any of its allies, the AGP, UPPL have any vacancies for the Lok Sabha election. It is not essential to deal with individuals who are requesting tickets because we already have MLAs and MPs holding the seats, as well as credible contenders in the event of a vacancy."

"I should make it clear that there is no empty space within the BJP for Lok Sabha tickets. But we welcome everyone who wants to work for the people and the state but is not happy with the Congress," he mentioned.

