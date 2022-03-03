No vials of COVID vaccine be wasted: Centre to States, UTs

The Central government has written to all States and Union Territories to ensure that no vial of COVID vaccines in the government and vaccination centres (CVCs) should be wasted.

In a letter, Vikas Sheel, additional secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said, "This is in reference to the issue of near expiry COVID vaccines available at private CVCs. Earlier also directions have been issued to specific States of West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra."

He said, "In this regard, it is reiterated to all the States/UTs that the MoHFW has no objection for the States/UTs to consider of near expiry vaccine vials of private CVCs with long expiry vaccine vials available with government CVCs after due diligence. Kindly ensure that no vials of COVID vaccine in government CVCs as well as in private CVCs should be wasted. The provision of entry of these exchanged vaccines is available in CoWIN."

( With inputs from ANI )

