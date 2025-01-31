‘No Videshi Chingari...’: PM Modi Slams Opposition Ahead of Budget Session 2025 (Watch Video)

On the first day of the Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation. He mentioned that during this session, there will be extensive discussions on several historic bills, which will strengthen the nation and result in laws that will enhance the country’s power. Furthermore, decisions will be made in this session that will ensure women lead a dignified life, as stated by the Prime Minister.

Before his speech, Prime Minister Modi paid homage to Goddess Lakshmi. He highlighted that the tradition of remembering Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, is an ancient one. Goddess Lakshmi not only brings prosperity but also wisdom. He wished that Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings continue to be showered upon the poor and the middle class of the nation. He also stated that both the central and state governments are working together to improve the nation. This would be the first full Budget during his third term, and the decisions taken during this session will renew the commitment to a "Developed India" by 2047, marking the centenary of India’s independence.

#BudgetSession 2025: PM Modi's remarks at beginning of the Budget Session of Parliament



Prime Minister Modi also mentioned that this year’s budget is possibly the first one since 2014, where no "foreign spark" has been ignited in the days preceding the session. He pointed out that before each session, certain individuals and groups are always prepared, waiting for some external trigger to create turmoil. Referring to the practice that has been evident since 2014, Modi commented that every session has been preceded by reports from abroad that are used by opposition parties to attack the government. He mentioned incidents like the Hindenburg report, the BBC documentary on Gujarat riots, and the Pegasus report.

Additionally, BJP leaders have raised doubts about the opposition's strategy. They have pointed out that whenever a parliamentary session begins, a report from abroad is often released just before it. This has raised questions about whether it’s a mere coincidence or part of a deliberate pattern. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi also recalled how on July 18, 2021, when the monsoon session began, the Pegasus report was released. Similarly, just before the Budget session on January 24, 2023, BBC released its report on "India: The Modi Question."



