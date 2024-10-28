No violation of law when people in judiciary, politics meet: Kohli amid uproar over PM's visit to CJI's house

New Delhi, Oct 28 As the Chief Justice of India (CJI), DY Chandrachud, rejected the controversy surrounding Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi's visit to his home for Ganesh Puja, BJP leader Nalin Kohli on Monday said that there is no violation of law in people belonging to the judiciary meeting people in politics, on any occasion.

Outgoing CJI Chandrachud on October 27 defended PM Modi's visit to his residence and said the objections raised by lawyers and civil activists were "unnecessary, unwarranted and illogical."

Many people had called the visit a 'compromise' between the judiciary and the executive.

Talking to IANS, Nalin Kohli said, "Whatever the CJI is saying is absolutely right. He has mentioned that the judiciary is independent. There is no legal entanglement in the meeting of the judiciary or political people on any occasion. These meetings do not affect the judgment or views of the judiciary."

"Those who are raising questions with their narrow mindset will have to first answer whether the meetings of their Chief Ministers with High Court judges or judges in other courts in the states ruled by them, do not take place on public platforms. If they feel bad about it, they should stop meeting them," he said.

"They should also keep them away from all their events so that it does not seem that they went to a temple or somewhere else for votes, went to a program for votes. Before raising all these issues, one should think with what narrow mindset they are raising questions," he added.

He further hit out at Congress leader Irfan Ansari for his derogatory remark on BJP candidate Sita Soren and said it shows the mentality of the party.

"This shows the mentality of the people in Congress. Ansari is calling a woman 'borrowed leader' and 'rejected goods.' I don't know why the Congress leaders are silent on it. This reflects the thinking of the Congress and their silence on this shows that they can do anything for votes," he concluded.

Sita Soren, who is contesting the Jharkhand Assembly polls from the Jamtara seat, had addressed the Press a day before filing her nomination papers.

Ansari, the Congress candidate in the seat, allegedly made the derogatory remark about Soren after filling his nomination on Thursday.

