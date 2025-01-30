No VIP privileges on Amrit Snan and all major bathing days at Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 30 A large number of devotees, along with VIPs and VVIPs, are arriving at the Triveni Sangam to take a holy dip during Maha Kumbh 2025. However, the Yogi government has strictly prohibited VIP protocols on ‘Amrit Snan’ and other major bathing festivals to ensure an equal and seamless experience for all pilgrims.

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, the administration will not implement any VIP privileges on these significant bathing days or the surrounding dates. This policy was announced well in advance of the fair’s commencement, and now, steps are being taken to reinforce it strictly.

Notably, at the very beginning of Maha Kumbh 2025, the Yogi government issued a circular prohibiting VIP movement on Amrit Snan and major bathing festivals, including the day before and the day after these events.

With this initiative, the Yogi government aims to provide a smooth and memorable experience for all pilgrims during the major bathing festivals at Maha Kumbh. Devotees will no longer have to face inconveniences like route changes, restrictions, or delays due to VIP movement.

As a result, VIPs and VVIP delegations planning to visit Prayagraj during Vasant Panchami, Magh Purnima, and Mahashivratri -- as well as a day before and after these festivals-- will not receive special privileges or protocols.

Additionally, the government has made it clear that any VIP or VVIP movement must be informed at least a week in advance. This rule will help prevent last-minute VIP visits that could disrupt arrangements for pilgrims.

Given the expected large crowds on these significant bathing days, authorities have also urged visitors to remain patient and take necessary precautions while attending the holy event.

The Maha Kumbh, one of the most sacred festivals in Hinduism, is underway in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, with crores of pilgrims taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

The festival, celebrated with immense devotion and enthusiasm, began on January 13 with the 'Pavitra Snan' and will conclude on February 26, Maha Shivratri.

Key upcoming dates for holy dips include February 3 (Basant Panchami), February 12 (Magh Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivratri).

