'No VIP treatment for defaulters': Rajasthan minister on disconnecting MP Hanuman Beniwal’s power connection

Jaipur, July 4 Rajasthan's Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar has made it clear that there will be no special privileges for anyone, including elected representatives, when it comes to electricity bill payments.

Responding to the controversy surrounding the power disconnection at RLP chief and MP Hanuman Beniwal’s residence, Nagar said that standard procedures apply equally to all, and defaulters, VIP or not, will face action.

A political stir has erupted in Rajasthan following the disconnection of electricity at the residence of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal.

The power supply was reportedly cut due to an outstanding electricity bill, prompting sharp reactions and political allegations.

During a recent visit to Kota, Rajasthan's Energy Minister Nagar addressed the issue, stating that disconnecting power due to unpaid bills is a standard and routine process, applicable to all citizens regardless of their status.

“No VIP treatment will be given to anyone in such matters,” he clarified.

Minister Nagar emphasised that whether someone is a common citizen or a public representative like an MP or MLA, the rules remain the same.

He appealed to all elected officials to set an example by paying their electricity dues on time.

“The public watches and follows the behavior of their representatives. It is their responsibility to send the right message by clearing dues regularly,” he said, adding that bad habits such as avoiding bill payments must be curbed.

Speaking further, Nagar assured that the state government is committed to cracking down on electricity theft and unpaid bills. He stated that action will be taken against violators without any political pressure or favoritism.

“Our government does not believe in discrimination. Every case, whether of power theft or non-payment, will be treated equally,” he said.

He also posed a rhetorical question that reflects public sentiment: “If honest bill-payers are penalized while defaulters escape, what message does that send?”

In the case of MP Hanuman Beniwal, Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited disconnected the power supply to a connection registered in the name of his brother, Premsukh Beniwal, on July 2, 2025.

The disconnection came after multiple notices were issued over an outstanding amount of Rs 11.61 lakh.

However, Beniwal has claimed the action is politically motivated. He stated that he had already deposited Rs 2 lakh and the matter is currently under review by the department’s settlement committee.

Adding to the controversy, Beniwal’s family has also received a notice to vacate a government bungalow in Jalupura, Jaipur. The estate officer had given a 10-day notice, which was not complied with.

Following this, the electricity connection to the government residence was also cut. Beniwal has alleged that these actions are part of a politically driven campaign orchestrated by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, aimed at damaging his public image.

