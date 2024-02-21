No Water Supply in THESE Parts of Hyderabad Tomorrow – Details Inside

The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSPDCL) has announced scheduled maintenance work on the 132 KV Kandi-Peddapur feeder, set to take place on Thursday, February 22. The maintenance window is slated from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and is expected to impact water supply in specific areas of Hyderabad.

The Kandi-Peddapur feeder plays a crucial role in the Singuru project, which is responsible for supplying drinking water to Hyderabad. As part of the maintenance initiative, residents in the vicinity should prepare for partial interruptions in water supply, with some areas facing complete disruption.

Areas anticipated to experience complete disruption include Sheikpet reserve, Borabanda reserve, Lingampa reserve, and on-line supply, alongside Khanapur Gravity’s 1200 mm main line supply, as per The Siasat Daily. Additionally, partial disturbances in water supply are forecasted in Bhoja Gutta, Banjara Hills, and reservist areas.

Residents are advised to plan accordingly and make necessary arrangements during the maintenance period. This announcement comes after the city encountered water supply interruptions on two separate occasions the previous month.

The initial disruption occurred for 24 hours on January 3, followed by a similar disruption on January 20. The interruption on January 3 was attributed to junction works on the pipeline at Santosh Nagar within the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Phase-1 project. Affected areas included Mir Alam, Kishan Bagh, Santosh Nagar, Vinay Nagar, Saidabad, and several others.