No Yatri movement from Jammu to Valley for second-consecutive day

Srinagar, Aug 1 The Amarnath Yatra remained suspended for the second-consecutive day from Jammu to the Valley on Friday while Yatris from Baltal base camp were only allowed to move towards the cave shrine. The number of Yatris, who performed the Yatra till Thursday, has crossed the 4 lakh mark.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairman of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) said on Thursday after the number of pilgrims crossed 4 lakh, “Baba Amarnath makes the impossible, possible. With his blessings, the Holy Yatra today crossed the figure of 4 Lakh.

“I bow to Lord Shiva for this miracle and express my gratitude to everyone involved in making the holy pilgrimage a divine experience for devotees.”

Officials of SASB said there would be no movement of Yatris from Jammu to the Valley on Friday and no Yatri will be allowed to move towards the holy cave shrine from Pahalgam base camp because of the track maintenance going on in that axis.

Yatris will be allowed to move towards the cave shrine from the Baltal base camp only.

Lord Shiva’s holy mace, the ‘Chhari Mubarak’, is traditionally housed inside the Amareshwar Temple at the Dashnami Akhara Building in the Budshah Chowk area of Srinagar city.

It is the journey of the Chhari Mubarak that determines the landmarks of the Amarnath Yatra. It will start its final journey towards the cave shrine from the Amareshwar temple in Srinagar on August 4 and will reach the holy cave shrine on August 9, marking the official conclusion of the Yatra.

During its journey from its seat to the holy cave shrine, traditional Puja will be held en route at Pampore, Bijbehara, Mattan and Pahalgam before the Chhari Mubarak arrives at its final destination, the holy cave shrine.

Authorities have made extensive multi-tier security arrangements for this year’s Amarnath Yatra, as this takes place after the cowardly attack of April 22 in which Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 people after segregating them based on their faith in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

The Yatra started on July 3 and will end after 38 days on August 9, coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan.

Yatris approach the holy cave shrine situated 3888 metres above sea level in the Kashmir Himalayas either from the traditional Pahalgam route or the shorter Baltal route.

Those using the Pahalgam route pass through Chandanwari, Sheshnag and Panchtarni to reach the cave shrine, covering a distance of 46 kms on foot.

This trek takes a pilgrim four days to get to the cave shrine. And, those using the shorter Baltal route have to trek 14 km to reach the cave shrine and return to the base camp the same day after having darshan.

No helicopter services are available to Yatris this year due to security reasons.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

