Nodal officers for every project and progress report every week: Yogi Adityanath directs officials

New Delhi, June 15 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed on Saturday that a nodal officer should be assigned for each project, and they should give a weekly progress report.

He also said that senior officials should review each project every 15 days, and there should be a meeting with public representatives once a month to discuss the project's progress.

The Uttar Pradesh CM's latest directive during a review meeting of the development works, pertaining to various departments like Public Works Department, Irrigation Department, Municipal Corporation, Water Corporation, GDA, and GIDA.

He said that every project should have a set deadline and should be completed within that time in a quality manner. He instructed that the registration of land for acquired development projects should be expedited, and compensation should be distributed as soon as possible.

The Chief Minister emphasised that a nodal officer should be assigned to supervise each construction project to ensure it is completed on time and with quality. This nodal officer should provide weekly progress updates to senior officials.

Underlining the need to stay prepared before Monsoons, he called for cleaning of all drains on time and Goddhoiya Nala to mitigate water logging issues.

The CM instructed officials to prioritise sensitivity towards drinking water, cleanliness, and other civic amenities.

Ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply in cities and villages was also highlighted.

He urged officials to regularly and sensitively address citizens' issues during Janata Darshan.

Resolving complaints received through the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) and seeking feedback from complainants were also emphasized.

During the review, the CM warned that officials showing laxity in resolving citizen issues would face strict action.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that Gorakhpur has become a favoured destination for entrepreneurs in recent years.

He stressed the responsibility of officials to hold meetings with these entrepreneurs and address their concerns.

The CM also directed for organising job fairs every month to provide maximum employment opportunities for the youth.

During the law and order review, the Chief Minister underscored the importance of maintaining a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals. He emphasized the need for stringent and continuous action against mafia elements.

The Chief Minister instructed to increase police patrolling, foot patrols, and to improve the response time of PCR vans.

Regarding Eid al-Adha, he instructed to ensure tight security arrangements and prevent namaz on the roads, ensuring that no one's religious sentiments are hurt.

