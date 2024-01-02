Noida: 26-Year-Old Woman Gang Rape Near Shopping Mall, 3 Arrested

A 26-year-old woman was gang-raped by at least three men near a Noida shopping mall, police said Tuesday. Two additional suspects, including one identified as a local strongman, remain at large.The assault occurred sometime ago, but the woman only filed a complaint with police on Dec. 30 after enduring repeated harassment, police said. An FIR (First Information Report) was registered at the Noida Sector 39 police station, and an investigation is underway.

Three suspects — Rajkumar, Aazad, and Vikas — have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, police said. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining two suspects, identified as Ravi and Mehmi. The victim initially hesitated to report the incident due to the perceived influence of the perpetrators, police said. However, she came forward after experiencing further harassment and blackmail. Following proper procedures, including a medical examination last week, the victim's testimony was recorded, police said.