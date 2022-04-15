Noida: 44 children test COVID positive in the last 7 days

Coronavirus has once again raised concerns. In Noida, Uttar Pradesh, 44 children have been found infected with the coronavirus in the last seven days. Meanwhile, the administration has appealed to the people to remain vigilant and abide by the Corona rules. In the last 7 days, 44 children have been infected with corona, 16 of whom are under 18 years of age.

Corona has a total of 167 patients in Noida. The percentage of infected children is 26.3, said Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma. Meanwhile, 44 new cases of the coronavirus, including 15 children, were confirmed earlier on Thursday. The administration is asking people to wear masks and adhere to physical distancing.



Meanwhile, India reported 949 new Covid cases on Friday in a span of 24 hours, a decline from the previous day's count of 1007. In the same period, 6 Covid related deaths were registered taking the total number of deaths to 5,21,743, said the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs.

