Noida: 'Big Boss' OTT winner Elvish Yadav booked for hosting rave parties, 5 arrested

Noida, Nov 3 Five people have been arrested from Noida for supplying snakes and venom for rave parties, allegedly organised by YouTuber and Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav, who is on the run.

Nine venomous snakes were recovered during the raids, police said.

Based on a complaint filed by the People For Animals (PFA) organisation, the Noida police raided a banquet hall located in Sector 51 and arrested five people.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rahul, Titunath, Jaikaran, Narayan and Ravinath.

The PFA in the complaint said Elvish organises rave parties in which they invite foreign and arrange poisonous snakes.

