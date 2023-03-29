Noida: Body of youth found in drain

Noida, March 29 The body of a 20-year-old unidentified man was recovered from a drain in Noida's sector 5 on Wednesday.

The police sent the body for post-mortem. Further investigation to identify the body is underway.

Prima facie, the body appears to be 4-5 days old, police said.

This is the second body to be recovered from a drain in Noida within two weeks. Earlier, severed body parts of a woman were recovered from a drain in Sector 8.

