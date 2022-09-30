Noida: Bulldozer at Grand Omexe Society, residents shut gates in protest

Noida, Sep 30 A ruckus broke out at Noida's Grand Omaxe Society in Sector 93B, owing to disagreements between the society and Noida Authority. Noida Authority had issued notice to more than 100 encroachers after conducting a survey.

As the Authority arrived today with bulldozer, protesting residents shut the gates of the society, saying that the Authority is deliberately harassing them.

Noida Authority had conducted a survey in this society two days ago and ordered to remove the trees planted outside one Shrikant Tyagi's house, as well as other encroachment. The Authority had given 48 hours time and if the encroachments are not withdrawn, then they will run bulldozer on it.

