Noida: Class 11 student assaulted in school

Noida, October 13 A class 11 student of a private school was allegedly assaulted by another fellow student in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, the police said.

According to the information received by the police, a fight between two girl students took place inside The Pathways school campus located in Noida's Sector-100.

It is alleged that when the victim had informed the school administration about the alleged student, who committed the assault, abused her three days ago which the school administration had ignored, following which this incident took place.

The family members of the victim have complained to both the school principal and the police about this incident.

However, The Pathways school has also been accused of suppressing the matter.

It is alleged that the student, who committed the assault, belonged to an influential family.

As soon as the police received information about this incident, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Assistant Commissioner of Police and other police officials reached the spot.

