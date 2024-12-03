Noida: Crane Catches Fire at Under-Construction International Airport (Watch Video)

An official said a crane caught fire at the under-construction Noida International Airport in the Jewar area, adding that no casualty had been reported.

The official said the incident happened on Monday when the cabin of a crane engaged in construction work caught fire, after which the workers informed senior officials and the fire department. He said the fire department team controlled the blaze and no casualty has been reported.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Factory in Johri Pur (Watch Video).

Noida Crane Fire

जेवर में नोएडा इंटरनैशनल एयरपोर्ट साइट पर क्रेन के बगल में कूड़े के ढेर में लगी आग pic.twitter.com/Ydl8pMhq5E — NBT Uttar Pradesh (@UPNBT) December 2, 2024

Nodal officer of the Noida International Airport Limited Shailendra Bhatia said, "The fire in the crane was controlled in time. There has been no major damage. Work is going on without any hindrance." The airport's construction is in the final stage. Commercial flight testing is proposed this month, for which the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's permission is awaited.