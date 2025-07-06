Noida Crime: Man Slits Throat of Woman After Wife and Children Discover Affair

In a chilling crime a 38-year-old man allegedly murdered a woman he had been in a long-term relationship with after his wife and children learned of the affair, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred on Friday in Nirman Vihar Colony, where the accused, identified as Mukeem, allegedly slit the throat of Shabnam (37), who was also reportedly married. According to investigators, Mukeem initially planned to shoot Shabnam but abandoned the idea, fearing the gunshot would alert nearby residents.

“Initially, he had planned to shoot her, but he feared the noise would attract attention. So, he used a knife to slit her throat and locked the room from outside before fleeing,” police said. The crime came to light later that night when a neighbour, suspicious of what he saw through a window, alerted the police. On Saturday, Mukeem was arrested after a brief encounter with police, during which he sustained a bullet wound to his leg. He was taken into custody and is currently undergoing treatment under police supervision.

During questioning, Mukeem confessed to being in a relationship with Shabnam for over eight years. A resident of Dadri, he claimed that mounting pressure and disapproval from his wife and children pushed him to commit the crime. Police are continuing their investigation and will be filing a chargesheet after completing forensic and technical analysis.