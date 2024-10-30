Noida: Electrician Dies in Lotus Grandeur Banquet Hall Fire, Property Reduced to Ashes (Watch Video)

A man was killed in a fire that broke out in an under-construction banquet hall in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Sector 74, police said on Wednesday. . The fire occurred at around 3:30 am on Wednesday, said police. The deceased was identified as Parminder.

Also Read | Hyderabad Fire: Husband and Wife Killed in Blaze in Yakutpura (Watch Video).

As many as 15 fire tenders reached the site within ten minutes. It took a long time to extinguish the fire as the structure was huge, said police. Parminder who died in the fire was an electrician, said police.

Visuals From Fire Site

VIDEO | An electrician died in a major fire that broke out at a banquet hall in Noida around 3 am last night. The banquet hall which was worth crores of rupees was reduced to ashes. The reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The blaze has been taken in control by the fire… pic.twitter.com/sSTDx0U9uf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 30, 2024

Noida DCP Ram Badan Singh says, "At around 3:30 AM, we received information that a fire broke out at Lotus Grandeur banquet hall in Noida Sector 74. A total of 15 fire tenders arrived. The fire has been brought under control. One electrician, Parminder, lost his life in the fire."

However, the exact cause of what caused the fire has not been ascertained yet. More details into the matter are awaited.