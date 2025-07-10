Noida Factory Blast: Several Workers Suffer Burn Injuries After Fire Breaks Out at PET Company in Sector 8

Several workers received burn injuries after an explosion occurred in a chemical company in Noida Sector 8 on Thursday, July 10. The incident occurred when a spark in a chemical mixing bucket at a PET company led to a fire. According to the news agency IANS, over half a dozen employees sustained burn injuries and were admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

A factory worker said, "A fire broke in a chemical bucket after which we tried to control the fire with fire extinguisher, but it was exploded suddenly we got injuries." According to reports, the incident took place in a paint factory in Noida’s Phase-1 area during the routine paint mixing activity.

As workers attempted to control the fire that erupted in the bucket, a powerful blast occurred, injuring those nearby in flames. Eyewitnesses said that the explosion caused panic across the factory premises, with other workers immediately alerting the police and fire department. Emergency response teams reached the site promptly and ensured that the injured were transported to the hospital without delay.