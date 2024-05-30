Noida Fire: Blaze Erupts at Lotus Boulevard Society in Sector 110 (Watch Video)

A fire broke out at a residential society in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Thursday, May 30. The blaze erupted in flats of Lotus Boulevard society located in Sector 110. No injuries or casualties has been reported yet.

Visuals from the Spot

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Fire broke out at Lotus Boulevard Society in Noida's Sector 110.



In a video shared by the news agency ANI, black smoke can be seen coming out from the flat of the residential building.

According to the reports, the fire is suspected to have erupted after the air conditioner (AC) blast. Soon after receiving the information, the fire bridge and local police rushed to the spot. The fire has been doused