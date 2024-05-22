Noida Fire: Blaze Erupts at Ply Company in Sector 67 (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at a plywood company in Noida's Sector 67 on Wednesday, May 22. Fire tenders are at the spot, and efforts are underway to douse the blaze. There are no reports of injuries or loss of life have been reported yet.

As per the video shared by the news agency ANI, black smoke is seen coming out from the structure, and firefighters and police are working to control the blaze that erupted at the godown of the ply company.

Visuals From the Fire Site in Noida

#WATCH | Noida, UP: Fire breaks out at Ply Company in Sector 67, fire tenders at the spot. Efforts are underway to douse the fire. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ftK7VZoVfi — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2024

Further details are awaited.