Noida: Fire Breaks Out at Vehicle Parking of Private Company in Sector 6 (Watch Video)

A fire broke out at a private company's vehicle parking lot in Noida's Sector 6, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday morning, May 25. A fire tender and local police were at the spot and working to douse the blaze. A video shared on X shows flames inside the gate, creating immense smoke in the area, making it difficult for firefighters to see. Huge clouds of smoke were also seen in the sky, creating panic among nearby residents.

Fire at Company's Parking Lot

#WATCH | UP: A fire broke out at a vehicle parking of a private company in Noida Sector 6; fire tenders reached the spot and the fire was brought under control pic.twitter.com/Esb9ZRTikj — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2025

However, no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident yet. How the blaze erupted will be the subject of an investigation that will be conducted after the cooling operations.