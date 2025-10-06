Noida Fire: Moving Bus Catches Blaze in Sector 20, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

A moving bus caught fire beneath pillar number 2 of the elevated road in Sector 20, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The fire escalated rapidly, causing panic among the passengers, who jumped to safety as the flames spread. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported in the incident. Two fire brigade vehicles arrived promptly at the scene and managed to control the blaze efficiently. The quick response of the authorities prevented further damage and ensured the safety of the passengers. The cause of the fire has not been mentioned, but the incident was contained without any injuries or loss of life.

More details awaited.