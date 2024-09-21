Noida: Girl on Scooter Thrown Onto Elevated Road Pillar in Sector 25 After Being Hit by Vehicle (Watch Video)

NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh (Sept. 21) — A girl riding a scooter was thrown onto the pillar of an elevated road near Noida Sector 25 after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on Saturday. She was rescued alongside two men who tried to assist her. A rescue team from both the police and fire departments worked together to safely retrieve all three individuals, who were subsequently transported to the hospital by ambulance.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: The scooty-riding girl who landed on the pillar base of the elevated road near Noida Sector 25, after she was hit by an unidentified vehicle, has now been rescued. The two men who were attempting to rescue her have also been rescued. All three of them have… pic.twitter.com/ZpEOwWSHE9 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2024

According to ADCP Manish Kumar Mishra, the woman was traveling from Noida towards Ghaziabad when the accident occurred.

"A girl was going from Noida towards Ghaziabad, her scooty met with an accident and she landed on the elevated road pillar's base. Police reached the spot immediately upon receiving the information. Rescue team of Police and Fire reached here, the girl was rescued safely," Mishra said.

#WATCH | ADCP Manish Kumar Mishra says, "A girl was going from Noida towards Ghaziabad, her scooty met with an accident and she landed on the elevated road pillar's base. Police reached the spot immediately upon receiving the information. Rescue team of Police and Fire reached… https://t.co/vljnixPlenpic.twitter.com/hWyTbvk0Qo — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2024

Mishra confirmed that a WagonR vehicle was involved in the incident and has since been impounded by the police.

Read Also | Uttar Pradesh: Speeding Car Hits Multiple Pedestrians in Lucknow; Driver Assaulted by Mob (Watch Video)

"She was sent to hospital in an ambulance. Two men who were there to rescue here were also helped down and sent to hospital...As per the information, it was a WagonR (that hit the girl's scooter). It has been impounded by the Police. We will ask the girl a few questions about the incident and take further action," he added.

Janarul, one of the men who aided in the rescue, shared his experience: "We saw the girl falling and came to her rescue. The police saved us, and they called an ambulance."