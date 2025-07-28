Noida Hit and Run Accident: Speeding Car Hits Scooter, Kills Minor Girl, Injures Two Near Sector 30

Tragic case of hit and run case has came to light from the Noida's sector 30 where a speeding car allegedly rams into scooter near sector 30. This accident took place on Sunday July 27 morning and in this accident five year-old girl lost her life, While father and uncle are critically injured. According HT times reports Police and eyewitness stated that Scooter was on the wrong side of the road. A primary investigation says that both suspects, the driver of the car Yash Sharma and co-passenger Abhishek Rawat were under the influence of alcohol. Impact of hit by car was so strong that it threw scooter around 200metres away even as none of the victims wore helmets at the time, police added.

Deceased identified as a Ayat Khatun was riding scoter with her father, Gul Mohammad, 37, and uncle, Raja, 18. The accident occurred shortly after midnight as they exited the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health, where they sought treatment for Ayat's ear pain. Following a hit-and-run accident, the accused allegedly fled to Sharma's house, informed Gagandeep Singh, and then separated. Police identified the car owner through the broken number plate left at the scene. Singh was later instructed to bring Sharma and Rawat to a location where they were arrested. The accident occurred after the victims left home due to a child's ear pain, and the family was notified of the accident and the child's death by police 90 minutes later.

Also Read: Delhi: Married Couple Dies by Suicide Under Mysterious Circumstances in Karol Bagh Apartment

Police has filed complaint based on the relatives information under sections 281 (rash driving), 125 (act endangering life), and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Ayat lived with her parents and two siblings in Sadarpur, Sector 45, and her family is originally from Sitamarhi, Bihar. Police confirmed that the car was seized and medical reports indicated that Sharma and Rawat were intoxicated at the time of the accident.