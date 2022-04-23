Noida: Man enters residential building, takes videos of bathing women

A recent incident has shook the people living in Ajnara Le Garden Society in Noida Extension. An unknown man entered a tower of the society and allegedly recorded a videox of women taking bath in the bathroom of their house. The act of the accused has been recorded in the CCTV camera. This is not the first time such criminal activities have taken place in the society.

There have been two murders here. People are now scared after the incident and are feeling unsafe, they blamed the negligence of the security agency for this. When the police was negligent in registering the case, the residents of the society started a campaign on social media, due to which the police, under pressure, finally registered the case three days after the complaint. This incident has deepened the already ongoing dispute between the builder and the people living in the society. People are going on indefinite dharna against the builder.

