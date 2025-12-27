Noida: Minor Loses Control of Rented Thar After Seeing Family Member; Two Injured (Watch Video)

Delhi: A minor driving rented Mahindra Thar SUV rammed into multiple parked vehicles and a two-wheeler in Noida after spotting a family member on the road. This incident took place on Friday, December 27, 2025 near ESIC Hospital in Sector 24. In the accident, Pankaj and Sumit sustained injuries and were rushed for medical treatment. Their current condition is undisclosed.

As per Hindustan Times report, A 17-year-old boy driving a rented SUV with his girlfriend lost control of the vehicle. This caused a chain reaction collision involving multiple parked cars and a motorcycle. The crash caused chaos at the scene, and videos of the incident have become popular on social media.

Media reports indicate a minor, who had reportedly run away from his home in Delhi’s Kondli area on Wednesday to meet a friend in Noida, was involved. Investigators are examining how the underage and unlicensed minor obtained a rented vehicle. Police have filed a case against the teenager under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rash driving and causing injuries, and are investigating the rental company's verification process.

A 17 year old boy rented a Thar to impress his girlfriend, he hit many people and injured them.



He is stupid to destroy his life just to impress a girl.



He'll go to a juvenile home, while she'll get a new boyfriend.



Why do simp boys take such risks to impress girls? pic.twitter.com/FtXsCkGzvo — ︎ ︎venom (@venom1s) December 27, 2025

The video of the incident sparked social media outrage, with users criticizing the teenager's recklessness and questioning how an underage, unlicensed individual was able to rent the SUV. Many are calling for stricter rental agency checks in Delhi-NCR.