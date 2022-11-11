Noida Police seizes Rs 2 crore cash suspected to be for hawala business, 8 held

Eight persons were held in Uttar Pradesh's Noida after a cash amount of Rs 2 crore suspected to be for hawala business was recovered, according to the police on late Thursday evening.

Soon after the recovery by the Noida Sector 58 Police, the officials from the IT department reached the spot.

According to the police, the interrogation of the held persons is underway which is expected to expose the local hawala network.

The police had received information about the possible deal of hawala in Sector 55.

The detained persons have been identified as Jayanti Bhai from Ahmedabad, Sandip Sharma from Delhi, Vinay Kumar from Delhi, Abhijeet Hazra from North West Bengal, Rohit Jain from Noida Sector-56, Vipul from Delhi, Minesh Shah from Mumbai, Anuj from Indore.

Counting of recovered cash will be done by the Income Tax Department after inquiry. Investigation and necessary action is being taken in relation to the cash recovered by the police.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor