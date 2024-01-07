Noida Road Accident: Fortuner Coming From Wrong Side Hits Bike on Expressway Near Pari Chowk; Video Goes Viral

In a shocking incident said to be reported from Uttar Pradesh's Noida on January 6, a motorcyclist collided with a speeding Fortuner who was coming from the wrong side of the road. The collision, caught on the dash camera, resulted in severe injuries to the young man on the motorcycle.

The accident occurred in the jurisdiction of the Knowledge Park police station area. The video footage clearly shows the Fortuner travelling at high speed and colliding with the motorcycle ridden by the youth. The impact of the collision was significant, leading to serious injuries for the motorcyclist.

Accident Video

The scene reported the reckless driving of the Fortuner, which was on the wrong side of the road when the collision occurred. The injured youth was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention. "On 06.01.2024, a Fortuner vehicle was going in the opposite direction from Pari Chowk towards Delhi under the Knowledge Park area of ​​the police station when it hit a bike, there is no loss of life. Police have contacted the victim and are taking legal action", said Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on X (Formerly known as Twitter).

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Respond on X

दिनांक 06.01.2024 को थाना नॉलेज पार्क क्षेत्रांतर्गत एक फॉर्च्यूनर गाड़ी विपरीत दिशा परी चौक से दिल्ली की ओर जा रहा था तभी उसके द्वारा एक बाइक को टक्कर मार दी गयी, कोई जनहानि नहीं है। पुलिस द्वारा पीड़ित से संपर्क कर विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) January 7, 2024

Local authorities are examining the CCTV footage to gather more information about the incident. Reckless driving and violations of traffic rules have been a growing concern, and incidents like these highlight the need for increased awareness and stringent enforcement of road safety regulations. The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be provided as they become available.