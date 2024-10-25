Noida Road Accident: Speeding Car Crashes Into Autorickshaw; Auto Driver Critically Injured; Disturbing Video Surfaces

In a shocking accident on Thursday morning, a speeding car crashed into an auto-rickshaw in Noida’s Sector-100, near the 39 Police Station area. CCTV footage captured the moment of impact, showing the auto-rickshaw being violently thrown into the air. Both the rickshaw driver and a passenger were ejected onto the road, with the driver suffering critical injuries.

The severely injured driver was rushed to the hospital, where his condition remains critical. Another person involved sustained injuries but is reported to be in stable condition. The car driver fled the scene immediately after the crash. Noida Police have launched an investigation, using CCTV footage to track down the vehicle and its driver. Authorities are actively pursuing the suspect and expect to make an arrest soon. This incident has once again raised concerns about reckless driving and traffic violations in Noida, highlighting the urgent need for improved road safety measures in the region.