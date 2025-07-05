Noida Shocker: Man Allegedly Kills 37-Year-Old Lover Over Relationship Issue, Held After Police Encounter

37-year-old woman was found murdered in her house in Noida two days back was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend. Following which in shootout with police the accused got arrested. The deceased identified has Shabnam was originally from Luharli village in Gautam Buddh Nagar’s Dadri, was found dead at her house, with her throat slit, in Haibatpur village in central Noida.

Deceased son filed a FIR under section 103 murder of the BNS at Ecotech-3 police station. As per the reports Shabhnam was allegedly killed by her ex- boyfriend after her children rejected their relationship. As quoted in Indian express, Shabnam had been staying away from her husband, Shabuddin, for the last eight years. Shabuddin and Mukeem were relatives, and after their separation, a romantic relationship developed between Mukeem and her. As Mukeem’s children grew older, they objected to his relationship with Shabnam and pressured him to leave her. “He works as a carpenter and got a contract for a house in the Nirman Vihar colony nearly 15 days ago.

Mukeem rented room near Shabnam's area and on Thursday he invited her and even brought noodles for. Police said initially the accused planned to shoot her but had a fear people will know, so he slit her throat and left after locking the room from outside. Nneighbour found something fishy so they called cops. Later during the night, we received a call from a neighbour after he suspected that what he saw from his window appeared to be a dead body of a woman,” Singh said.

Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shakti Mohan Avasthy stated that two police teams were deployed to solve the case, resulting in Mukeem's arrest after a brief encounter Saturday morning. According to DCP Avasthy, an Ecotech-3 police team was conducting checks near the Chauganpur roundabout when they signaled a motorcyclist to stop. The motorcyclist, later identified as Mukeem, attempted to flee, abandoning his motorcycle and trying to escape into a courtyard. After being surrounded, he fired at the police, who returned fire, injuring him.During interrogation, Mukeem allegedly confessed to murdering Shabnam due to his family's disapproval of their eight-year relationship. Police recovered a knife, pistol, and motorcycle from Mukeem.